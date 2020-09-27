Police report – September 25, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Cairndow collision

Police are investigating after a red Vauxhall Corsa was damaged by having the front nearside wing struck by another vehicle between 1pm and 2pm on Sunday September 13 at the Loch Fyne Oyster Bar, near Cairndow. The other vehicle failed to stop and report the collision.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Tachograph offence

At around 8.15am on Thursday September 16 on the A83 near Inveraray, road policing officers stopped a lorry for a routine tachograph check. The 52-year-old man driving the lorry was subsequently charged with allegedly driving the lorry on a number of dates without taking sufficient rest periods. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Driving while using mobile phone

A 27-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly driving while using a mobile phone. Police stopped her car on the A816, Kilmartin at about 3.45pm on Friday September 18.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Disorderly behaviour

On Thursday September 17 at about 10.30pm at Marine Bistro, Harbour Street in Tarbert, two men allegedly acted in a disorderly manner. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Assault on A83

A 42-year-old man was cautioned and charged by police and a report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal after he allegedly assaulted another man at about 11am on Sunday September 20 on the A83 at Lochgair.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local Police Station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Bank telephone scam warning

Police Scotland has been made aware that some members of the public have recently received telephone calls from people claiming to represent their bank and attempting to obtain banking details over the phone.

Police would like to remind the public never to give out such information over the phone and always check any such call is genuine by calling their bank themselves. Always make sure you hear a clear dialling tone before calling your bank in case a fraudulent caller has kept the line open.

Police also suggest calling a friend first to confirm the call is not answered by the fraudulent caller.