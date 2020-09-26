Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – September 25, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

In last week’s edition we called for ambition, energy and imagination in addressing the future needs of Argyll transport.

The 11 options, we are afraid to say, are lacking in these respects.

A number seem to have inbuilt obstacles, rendering them virtual non-starters. Transport Scotland already already seems to be excluding a few – there’s too many big ships, the water’s too deep or submarines use this area.

Anything coming out near Inverarnan to the A82 is ridiculous.

Have Transport Scotland engineers actually visited these areas? Do they know Glen Finart?

Why involve Ayrshire, when it’s the Glasgow area and motorway network we need to reach?

And we share Brendan O’Hara’s disappointment at the absence of tunnels. Argyll’s challenging geography could be tackled by going through or under hills and lochs.

Option 11 has potential, but cost will probably preclude it.

At this rate, would anyone be surprised if we end up with a mirror image road up the other side of Glen Croe?

There is, of course, no magic money tree, but if they are serious about helping Argyll, Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government must try harder – and apply imagination and energy to the situation.