Inveraray launches community bid to buy iconic pier

Control of Inveraray’s iconic pier could be in the community’s hands as a fundraising bid is launched.

Current owner Geaspar Byrne, whose family business owns the Inveraray Inn, purchased neglected Inveraray Pier in 2019.

It was in the spring of 2020 that the depths of coronavirus lockdown were brightened by an offer by Mr Byrne for the community to take control of the pier, either by lease or purchase.

Last week a £100,000 fundraising drive was launched by the community to purchase and restore the stone part of the pier, led by Inveraray Community Council convener Linda Divers.

Linda said: ‘It’s a joint effort between the community council and [community development company] Inspire Inveraray.

‘Geaspar has been good enough to offer us the pier for the same price he paid for it, and our £100,000 target covers the purchase price and gives us a fighting fund to repair the stone pier.’

‘We need the town’s support and donations to be able to do this. We will apply for grants, but to get the ball rolling any donation would be greatly appreciated. You can donate by talking to any community council or Inspire Inveraray member.’

And earlier this week a new crowdfunding web page was set up, which can be found here.

The hope is that re-opening of the stone pier and harbour would enable folk to walk on the structure again, tie up their boats, launch dinghies, paddle boards or kayaks and land crew and passengers from larger boats.