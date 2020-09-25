Government unveils road options to keep Argyll connected

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Scottish Government has revealed the eagerly-anticipated 11 options to improve Argyll’s road connection and avoid the treacherous A83 at the Rest and be Thankful.

As a five-week consultation period was announced on Wednesday September 23, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said: ‘Following the recent landslips at the A83 Rest and be Thankful, I understand the frustration and disruption that these bring for local communities and road users.

‘Transport Scotland is now taking forward the project development and assessment work required to deliver an alternative infrastructure solution to the existing A83, in parallel with the second Strategic Transport Projects Review.

Mr Matheson said Transport Scotland is committed to ‘meaningful dialogue with directly affected communities and other stakeholders’.

A new website – Access to Argyll and Bute (A83) – outlines the 11 corridor options under consideration, and public comments should be submitted by October 30.

A dedicated project team will decide on a preferred route corridor by spring 2021.

Jo Blewett, Transport Scotland’s project director for the Access to Argyll and Bute (A83) project said: ‘This is the first of several engagement exercises that will take place between now and spring 2021, and at this stage we are particularly interested in any local constraints or issues that will help inform our design and assessment work.

‘As part of our design work, we are also seeking contact from local community groups to help plan our future programme of engagement.’

The 11 options on the table include, with bridges, a number coming from Ayrshire via Bute and Cowal to Port Ann near Lochgilphead or Cairndow; others crossing the Clyde to Dunoon via the Cowal peninsula to Port Ann or Cairndow; while there are options crossing Loch Long from the Helensburgh area then onward to Port Ann or Cairndow.

Routes up both Glen Fyne and Glen Kinglas, both exiting near Inverarnan on Loch Lomond, are suggested.

Then there is the option of a road approximately using the forestry road on the opposite side of Glen Croe to the current A83.

Longstanding campaigner for a permanent solution to the Rest problem, Councillor Dougie Philand encouraged people in Argyll to make their views known. ‘We are being offered a once in a lifetime opportunity to get a permanent solution for the current difficulties and it is vital we all respond,’ he said.

But the member for Mid Argyll went on: ‘I have a concern that options here are not realistic or affordable. They should not be used as a smokescreen when consulting with the public. I simply hope that a realistic outcome for this vital project will be the end result.’

‘The fact that it has been brought forward faster than anticipated is a good sign and shows the very serious intent by the Scottish Government to get a new road operating as soon as possible, said Michael Russell, MSP for Argyll and Bute. He added: ‘I would encourage everyone with an interest in this – and that means everyone in Cowal, Kintyre, Mid Argyll Bute Islay and Colonsay, to take a look and say what they think.’

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara welcomed the initiative, but expressed disappointment that tunnels were not being considered. Mr O’Hara said: ‘I believe that [tunnels] would be the best long-term answer to this problem, but whatever solution is chosen from the options being looked at, it cannot come quickly enough.’

Welcoming the unveiling of the road options, Mid Argyll councillor Sandy Taylor commented: ‘The longer routes and those involving fixed links, however exciting, will surely mean that they will costs more and take a long time to get approval and be delivered.

In demonstrating this most comprehensive approach and breadth of route options, I hope that the offer of 11 different routes, serving different parts of Argyll and Bute, will not prevent a clear choice from the public and early commitment to constructing the new route.’

Keeping Argyll connected – the 11 options

Transport Scotland notes that fixed link crossings over the Firth of Clyde will ‘present considerable challenges’ as the area is used by large ships as well MOD submarines.

Options four and five involve construction in the vicinity of the Ministry of Defence (MOD) bases of Faslane and Coulport with a section of the proposed corridor utilising MOD-owned roads.

Option 1 – Glen Croe

In broad terms this option generally follows the forestry track on the opposite side of Glen Croe. Engineering measures would potentially be required to fit the new road into the topography of this side of the glen.

Option 2 – Glen Kinglas

The Glen Kinglas corridor follows the wide valley floor from the A83 at Butterbridge, heading north-east towards Loch Sloy, and then continuing to the A82 north of Ardlui. The overall length is approximately 12 kilometres. Passes through similar terrain to that of the Rest and Be Thankful. Road structures and ground engineering measures would likely be required to fit the new road in the topography of the valley.

Option 3 – Glen Fyne

The Glen Fyne corridor follows the wide valley floor from the A83 at the head of Loch Fyne, heading north-east, to the A82 north of Inverarnan. The overall length of the corridor is approximately 15 kilometres. Passes through similar terrain to that of the Rest and Be Thankful. Road structures and ground engineering measures would likely be required to fit the new road in the topography of the valley.

Option 4 – A82 – Cowal – Cairndow

A 1.4km bridge from Whistlefield, near Garelochhead across Loch Long to Ardentinny. Then follows the existing C09 Glen Finart road to Loch Eck and A815 to tie back into the A83 at Cairndow.

Length where no road currently exists: approximately 5.5km.

Approximate overall length: 57.9km.

Option 5 – A82 – Cowal – Lochgilphead

A 1.4km bridge from Whistlefield, near Garelochhead across Loch Long to Ardentinny. Then follows the existing C09 through Glen Finart to Loch Eck, back to Kilmun and Dalinlongart on the A815 and then the existing B836, A886, C11 and B8000 to Otter Ferry. Cross Loch Fyne via 2.7km bridge to tie into the A83 at Port Ann.

Length where no road currently exists: approximately 5.5km.

Approximate overall length: 76km.

Option 6 – Inverclyde – Cowal – Cairndow

A 3.9km bridge from the A78 at Inverclyde across the Firth of Clyde near Gourock to Dunoon to link with the A815 then onward to the A83 at Cairndow.

Approximate overall length: 50.7km.

Option 7 – Inverclyde – Cowal – Lochgilphead

A 3.9km bridge from the A78 across the Firth of Clyde to link to the A815 near Dunoon, then from Dalinlongart generally following existing roads to Otter Ferry. Cross Loch Fyne via 2.7km bridge to tie into the A83 at Port Ann.

Approximate overall length: 43.6km.

Option 8a – North Ayrshire – Cairndow via Colintraive

From the A78 near West Kilbride in North Ayrshire on a 2.65km and 2.53km fixed link crossing between the mainland and the Isle of Bute via Little Cumbrae and a 0.5km fixed link crossing between the Isle of Bute and Cowal near Colintraive.

Then generally follows the A886 to Strachur and the A815 to tie back into the A83 at Cairndow.

Length where no road currently exists: approximately 6.7km.

Approximate overall length: 89.8km.

Option 8b – North Ayrshire – Cairndow via Dunoon

From the A78 near West Kilbride on a 2.65km and 2.53km fixed link crossing between the mainland and the Isle of Bute via Little Cumbrae and a 2.23km fixed link crossing between the Isle of Bute and Toward.

Then generally follows the existing B881, A844 and A815 past Dunoon, the A815 to Strachur, joining the A83 at Cairndow.

Length where no road currently exists: approximately 6.7km.

Approximate overall length: 76km.

Option 9 – North Ayrshire – Cowal – Lochgilphead

From the A78 near West Kilbride on a 2.65km and 2.53km fixed link crossing between the mainland and the Isle of Bute via Little Cumbrae and a 0.5km fixed link crossing between the Isle of Bute and Cowal near Colintraive.

Thereafter generally following the the C11 and B8000 to Otter Ferry. Cross Loch Fyne via 2.7km bridge to tie into the A83 at Port Ann.

Length where no road currently exists: approximately 6.7km.

Approximate overall length: 62.7km.

Option 10 – Helensburgh – Cowal – Cairndow

Linking the A814 at Helensburgh to Cowal, with the provision of fixed link crossings at Gare Loch and Loch Long.

A connection from the A814 to Cowal via approximately 0.68km and 2.98km fixed link crossings to the Rosneath Peninsula. Having crossed Loch Long to Strone, generally follows the existing A880, C09 over Glen Finart to Loch Eck and A815 to tie back into the A83 at Cairndow.

Approximate overall length: 50.3km.

Option 11 – Helensburgh – Cowal – Lochgilphead

Helensburgh to Mid Argyll via Cowal, with fixed link crossings at Gare Loch, Loch Long and Loch Fyne.

Involves a connection from the A814 to Strone via approximately 0.68km and 2.98km fixed link crossings to the Rosneath Peninsula.

From Strone and Kilmun to Dalinlongart, before heading to Otter Ferry. Cross Loch Fyne via 2.7km bridge to tie into the A83 at Port Ann.

Approximate overall length: 48.6km.