Tarbert water fault forces school closure

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Tarbert Academy was forced to close its doors on Wednesday September 23 due to the water being cut off.

Scottish Water put the problem down to a fault at the Tarbert water treatment works. The fault caused a loss of normal supply, low water pressure and discoloured water to properties in the area.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: ‘We attended as quickly as possible to resolve the issue and have been tankering water in to the local network to restore normal supplies to affected properties. We apologise for any inconvenience to affected customers and thank them for their patience and understanding.

‘When water is restored will depend on where the affected properties are on our network so some might have water restored before others. When the water is restored, customers might experience some discoloured water. If so, they should run the cold water tap in their kitchen gently until the water runs clear.’