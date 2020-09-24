Avoiding the Rest – the options

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The much-anticipated 11 options to improve road connections to Argyll – avoiding the treacherous A83 at the Rest and be Thankful – have been unveiled by the Scottish Government.

A new website – Access to Argyll and Bute (A83) – outlines the 11 corridor options under consideration, and public comments should be submitted by October 30.

A dedicated project team will decide on a preferred route corridor by spring 2021.

The 11 options on the table include, with bridges, a number coming from Ayrshire via Bute and Cowal to Port Ann near Lochgilphead or Cairndow; others crossing the Clyde to Dunoon via the Cowal peninsula to Port Ann or Cairndow; while there are options crossing Loch Long from the Helensburgh area then onward to Port Ann or Cairndow.

Routes up both Glen Fyne and Glen Kinglas, both exiting near Inverarnan on Loch Lomond, are suggested.

Then there is the option of a road approximately using the forestry road on the opposite side of Glen Croe to the current A83.

Longstanding campaigner for a permanent solution to the Rest problem, Councillor Dougie Philand, encouraged people in Argyll to make their views known, but said: ‘I have a concern that options here are not realistic or affordable. They should not be used as a smokescreen when consulting with the public.’

More on this story, including early reaction and editorial opinion, in the Friday September 25 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.