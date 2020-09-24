Announcements – September 25, 2020

DEATHS

CAMPBELL – Peacefully at home, 1 Park Terrace, Campbeltown, on September 20, 2020, Alexander McFadyen Campbell (Nicky) in his 86th year, formerly of 27b Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved son of the late Alexander and Catherine Campbell, much loved brother of Alice and Jan and a loving uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Nicky’s funeral will take place on Friday, September 25. The cortege will leave the home address, 1 Park Terrace, at 1.00 p.m., after a short prayer. We will pass through Longrow, Longrow South, Main Street and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Nicky may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

COOPER – Passed away at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness on September 17, 2020, Victor Cooper, aged 90 years, Fairfield Road, Inverness, beloved husband of the late Iseobel Scott, also a dear dad and pappy. Funeral Service private in Cumlodden Church of Scotland, Furnace; thereafter to Kilevin Cemetery. Arrangements by D. Chisholm & Sons.

DOW – Suddenly but peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on September 19, 2020, George Raymond Dow, in his 75th year, 15A John Street, Campbeltown.Dearly beloved husband of Margaret Dow, much loved dad of Jacqueline and Raymond, father-in-law of Jimmy and Orla, loving grandpa of Rachel, Julia, Sophia, Robert and Emma. Funeral private.

MACKINNON – Peacefully at her home, 3 Glenfyne Terrace, Ardrishaig on September 22, 2020, after an illness fought with great dignity and courage, Connie MacKinnon, née MacIndeor, aged 60 years. Beloved wife of James MacKinnon, adored Mum of David, Ailsa, James and Nicola. A very proud Granny of Chloe, Liam, Keiron, Laila, Scott, Joshua and Alexander. Much respected mother-in-law of Margaret, Donnie, Emma and Michael. A dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to all the extended family. A good neighbour and very dear friend to many. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Donations can be made in Memory of Connie to Secondary 1st (Breast Cancer) via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors. The funeral cortege will leave from Connie’s home in Ardrishaig at 11.30 a.m., passing via West Bank Road, Ardrishaig Parish Church, and then Chalmers Street, Ardrishaig, before proceeding to Lochgilphead travelling up Argyll Street, Lochgilphead at approximately 11.45 a.m., on route to Achnabreac Cemetery.

RUSSELL – Suddenly but peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on September 16, 2020, Douglas Muir Russell, in his 86th year, Tir-na-n-og, Southend, dearly beloved husband of Margaret Watson, much loved dad of Craig, Angela and Darlene, loving grandpa of Douglas, Ciaran, Rashan, Michelle and Mikaela and a loving papa to Caitlin. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Douglas’s funeral will take place on Saturday, September 26. The cortege will leave the family home at 1.00 p.m., after a short prayer. We will pass Macharioch onto Blasthill Brae and through Southend village on our way to Keil Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Douglas may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MACVEAN – After the sad loss of Alasdair, his family thank all the staff at the Mid Argyll Community Hospital, the Beatson and The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. Thanks also to the Mid-Argyll Transport Volunteers for the invaluable service provided. Thanks to all family and friends for their cards, phone calls and last respects on the day of the service. Special thanks to Rev. Hilda Smith, all at Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors, to Morna for the floral tributes and Kilmartin Hotel for the purvey. Donations in memory of Alasdair for Alzheimer Scotland and Cancer Research U.K. raised £440.00.

MITCHELL – The family of the late Mary Wilkinson would like to thank everyone for their kind letters, cards, messages of sympathy and donations to the Mairi Semple Fund.

IN MEMORIAM

BROWN – In loving memory of Eddie, passed away September 25, 2000.

Gone but never forgotten.

– Isobel xx