BOBcast – Episode 15 – “USA Open – now closed”
A golfing podcast from the Oban Times – This time we chart Oban golfer Bob MacIntyre’s fantastic progress through his debut at the US Open and leading onto the Scottish Open in a few weeks time.
Steevie and Keith also discuss “how windy is too windy” – a listener queries what state the game of golf will be in if it just becomes a “how far can we hit the ball” contest and the fantastic amount of money Bob raised for McNeese State University during the open.
Play or download the episode in the link below
