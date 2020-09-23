A83 is open again after latest slide
Ten days of hard work by contractors in clearing and repairing the A83 carriageway has allowed the trunk road to be reconnected.
A landslide overnight on September 12/13 forced the closure of the road, just days after it had re-opened following a similar landslide on August 4.
In the absence of Argyll’s primary trunk road connection, the old military road local detour has been temporarily in use to keep traffic flowing.
In a statement at 7.50am on Wednesday September 23, trunk road operator BEAR Scotland said: ‘The A83 has reopened under traffic light control following a safety inspection with geotechnical specialists and Police Scotland. Teams will continue with further mitigation work in the area. Thank you for your patience while we completed the repairs.’