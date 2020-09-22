A83 due to re-open on Wednesday

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Engineers expect the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful to be opened to traffic on Wednesday September 23, subject to weather conditions.

Work has been continuing round the clock to repair the trunk road following a major landslide overnight on September 12/13 – the second large slip in six weeks at the location.

By Monday September 21 the safety barrier along the edge of the A83 was being reinstated and work was progressing to re-erect a temporary debris fence next to the steep channel above the road.

The old military road will remain open as a local diversion route until the trunk road can be re-opened.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said on Monday: ‘Repairs are progressing well and we’re expecting to reopen the A83 under traffic light control at some point on Wednesday, though this will depend on progress on Tuesday when a period of heavy rain is forecast.

‘Over the weekend engineers have worked to reinstate the road safety barrier and reinstall the debris catch-fence which is anchored along the A83 to provided additional resilience and protect road users.

‘Argyll remains very much open for business and as ever we thank road users and the local community for their continued patience while we do everything we can to address the most recent landslip at the Rest and reopen the road safely.’