Your Pictures – September 18, 2020

This week’s featured photograph is one of our own at the Advertiser. The heather was in full bloom while we were witnessing the damage at the Rest and be Thankful, so we couldn’t resist something a little less prosaic and literal than more commonly used images for the paper.

Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk