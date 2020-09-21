200 deaths and 50,000 cases a day – fears Covid could ‘run out of control’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Senior advisors to the UK Government have warned this morning that ‘the seasons are against us’ with 3,000 Covid cases a day in mid-September and concerns the epidemic is now doubling every week.

Infections are increasing ‘across all age groups,’ apart from young children, hospitalisations are rising and the number of cases and deaths could double every week if it continues on the same trajectory, grim-faced officials told a televised media briefing.

‘We have in a bad sense, literally turned a corner, although only relatively recently,’ said Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical adviser to the UK Government.

‘I think everybody will realise at this point that the seasons are against us, we are now going into the seasons of late autumn and winter which benefit respiratory viruses and is very likely they will benefit Covid as they do, for example, flu.’

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser who was speaking alongside Mr Whitty, unveiled figures which he stressed were not a ‘prediction’ but the current state of play.

Sir Patrick said: ‘At the moment, we think that the epidemic is doubling roughly every seven days. If that continues unabated and this grows – doubling every seven days – then what you see, of course, is let’s say there were 5,000 today, it would be 10,000 next week and 20,000 the week after, 40,000 the week after.

‘By mid-October, if that continued you would end up with something like 50,000 cases by the middle of October per day. 50,000 cases per day would be expected to lead a month later so the middle of November, say, to 200-plus deaths per day.’

It is estimated that roughly 70,000 people in the UK have Covid infection, he said, and that around 6,000 people a day are getting it.

Prof Witty also told the news conference that there were ‘very high rates of transmissions’ in ‘highly concentrated’ areas of the UK.

However, there were also ‘significant rates of transmission’ in many parts of the UK.

‘This is not someone else’s problem, this is all of our problem,’ said Prof Whitty.

He said science could not ‘ride to our rescue,’ at the current time and the situation had to be taken ‘very seriously’.

It posed a potential ‘significant effect on the population’s health’ if it was allowed to go ‘out of control,’ he said.

Deaths would rise, NHS emergency services could be overwhelmed and people’s health could be further harmed by the NHS having to focus on Covid or putting in place measures in hospitals to prevent its spread, he said.

‘There is an indirect affect on deaths and illness from this impact on the NHS if we allow the numbers to rise,’ he said. Cases among children had ‘not increased’ but had among young adults, he said.

‘For many people this remains a mild infection but as you move up the ages, if it moves into people more vulnerable then the mortality rates if people get this, rise to quite significant rates,’ said Prof Whitty.

He said in an average year, flu would claim the lives of around 7,000 people and up to 20,000 during a ‘bad flu’ year. However, Covid was ‘more virulent,’ he said.

Prof Whitty said too little action would allow the virus to run out of control, but too many measures could damage the economy – creating unemployment and poverty which had other health effects, he said.