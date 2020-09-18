Youth arts funding hits right note

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Two funds for youth arts have been announced by the Scottish Government – bringing the total now to more than £3 million.

They are designed to ensure ‘creative opportunities’ for children and young people continue across Scotland in the wake of the pandemic.

£1.2m is already available through the Access to Youth Arts Fund to support an increased range of music-making as well as projects wider art forms.

And the roll out of funds for youth arts continues on Thursday, September 24, with the launch of a £700,000 small grants scheme.

It will be open to organisations and local authorities and will provide funding directly to freelance artists to undertake artist-led youth arts activities.

A further £50,000 is being assigned to the ‘Time to Shine Nurturing Talent Fund’ which provides direct support to young people for their own creative projects.

In addition, £1.05m is being allocated to support a number of ‘targeted’ national and local area youth music and wider youth arts organisations.

The money will go to those with ‘established track records and existing relationships with freelancers’ working with the fund’s priority groups.

It is designed to support the ‘recovery and renewal’ of youth arts provision.

Organisations will be invited to apply for the Youth Arts Targeted Fund by October 13.

Fiona Hyslop MSP, the culture secretary, said: ‘We are determined that our children and young people will not miss out on creative opportunities a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Art and music in particular have helped many people during lockdown, so the launch of these funds is very welcome.

‘Our musicians, artists and other practitioners working in the youth arts sector are also highly skilled and often highly specialised, and this funding will provide jobs and opportunities within the sector.’

Iain Munro, chief executive of Creative Scotland, said the overall emergency package supported artists, freelancers and organisations working with young people.

The Youth Arts funds are part of five new emergency funds from Scottish Government through Creative Scotland, announced by the First Minister on Friday August 28.

For more information visit Creative Scotland at https://www.creativescotland.com/