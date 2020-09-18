New owners ‘focused on saving’ prominent Ardrishaig building

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

New owners have begun work to stabilise the crumbling former Slainte Bar building in Ardrishaig – but the structure is still not safe from possible demolition.

The prominent building, situated on the A83 where it incorporates Chalmers Street in the village – hit the headlines in 2019 when major defects were uncovered as the previous owner of the majority of the building prepared for renovation work.

The structure was deemed ‘dangerous’ in May 2019 after inspection by architects and in consultation with Argyll and Bute Council building control and safety cordons placed around it.

Last Friday, September 11, Greg and Harold Wylie took joint ownership of the property and appointed their Glasgow-based firm, Bluevale Structures Ltd, as main contractor for the works.

Greg Wylie told the Advertiser: ‘We can confirm that we have purchased the full building. Bluevale Structures Ltd is a family-run business owned and operated by Harold Wylie, managing director and myself as commercial and estimating director.

‘Bluevale, however, is only the main contractor for the project and this is a private development for us.’

Mr Wylie continued: ‘We have started phase one of our works, which will involve carrying out emergency repairs and removing any unsafe elements from the building to avoid any further deterioration and/or potential for collapse.

‘On Friday September 11 we commenced installing a structural shoring and propping system that will support all internal floors and the external walls. The main objective of this phase is to stabilise the building and make the full site safe for the public, surrounding neighbours and Bluevale operatives.

‘The development currently has planning consent for residential and retail and should we be successful in saving the structure then we currently have no intention of changing its end use. We still have several meetings, discussions and approvals to seek from both Argyll and Bute planning and building standards departments and will be taking our lead from these departments in terms of what options are available for the development.

‘Though Bluevale Structures does carry out demolitions, our core business is saving buildings and we have successfully helped revive, save and develop a number of iconic buildings from Glasgow through to Aberdeen and beyond.’

Mr Wylie said that he was ‘not 100 per cent sure at this stage’ of being able to save the building from demolition, but added: ‘We can confirm to all in the community in Ardrishaig that we are 100 per cent focused on saving this building and trying to restore some normality to this end of Chalmers Street as quickly as possible.

‘Should anyone have any issues regarding this site please do not hesitate to contact our team at head office on 0141 550 328 or, out of hours, the emergency numbers displayed on site notice boards.