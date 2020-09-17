Rain beats Tarbert golfers
A field of 60 competitors entered the James Mundell Memorial Open on Saturday September 12 at Glenralloch.
Sadly, with around 30 players on the course, the greenkeepers had to abandon play as the greens had become unplayable due to excessive rainfall.
Players had travelled from Kilmarnock, Lochgilphead, Armand and Kames for this popular golfing event. A club spokesman said the greenkeepers were left with no alternative but to abandon play. The club thanks all the competitors for their understanding and support.
This Saturday, September 19, members gather for the Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser. The event will be played as a scramble and players should arrive at Tarbert Golf Club for midday.