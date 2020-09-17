Announcements – September 19, 2020

GOLDEN WEDDING

GAY – BRODERICK – Ronnie and Pat celebrate their Golden Wedding anniversary today. They were married on September 18, 1970 in Castlehill Church by the Reverend John R H Cormack.

DEATHS

SEMPLE – Suddenly but peacefully after a brave battle, on September 10, 2020 at the Beatson Hospital, Glasgow, Callum Semple in his 62nd year, Caliglen, Southend, beloved son of Elizabeth and the late Richard, loving dad of Callum, Allan, Iain, Rebecca and Andrew, devoted grandad to Liam, Callum, Cara-Louise and Lexi-Jane, much loved brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle and a friend to many. Simply The Best. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Callum’s funeral will take place on Friday, September 18 at 1pm. The funeral cortege will leave Callum’s office in Longrow, Campbeltown at 11:45am, travelling along Aqualibrium Avenue, round the Cross and up Main Street on the way to the family home. We will leave the family home in Southend at 1pm travelling through the village to Keil Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects may do so anywhere on our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

TELFER – John Hardie. Peacefully, at Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, John, beloved husband of Morag, loving dad of Ross and Linda, father-in-law of Mo and much loved brother of Alan and Ewan. Funeral service took place Thursday, September 17, at Cardross Crematorium.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

BLACKWOOD – The family of the late Jean Blackwood would like to thank everyone for the many cards and messages following their sad loss. Special thanks to Naomi and carers, who helped Jean maintain her independence, and all at Mid Argyll hospital for their kind care of Jean. Many thanks to Rev. David Carruthers and all at Donald MacDonald for such a fitting graveside service, and to all who paid their respects on Gigha.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACKINNON/CAREY – In loving memory of our dear granny (Peggy), who passed away on September 20, 1994. Also our dear Auntie Patsy, who passed away September 9, 2014.

Forever in our hearts and thoughts,

Loved and missed always.

– Love, Annamarie, Allan and Jake xxx.

MACKINNON –

Treasured memories of Ian, a much loved husband, dad and papa who died September 19, 2019.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Andrina, Sinclair and family.

SARGENT – Treasured memories of our mum, Senga, died September 18, 2014.

You are always in our thoughts,

Your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot touch your hand,

We know you are by our side.

– Senga, Billy and family, and Roger, Heather and family.