Lochgilphead Remembrance arrangements
Any organisation wishing to lay a wreath at Lochgilphead war memorial on Remembrance Sunday is asked to let the organisers know.
On behalf of Lochgilphead Community Council and Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day, Betty Rhodick explained: ‘There will be a short service of remembrance and representatives are asked to meet in Colchester Square at 11.45am. Due to the current government restrictions, it is recommended one representative lay a wreath.
‘Please let me know at your earliest convenience if you will be sending a wreath layer.
Government advice regarding face coverings and social distancing must be observed. I look forward to hearing from you all.’
The Lochgilphead remembrance service will be held on Sunday November 8 beside the war memorial at 11am.