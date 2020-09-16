Hotel owner thanks staff for ‘incredible work and commitment’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The owner of Inveraray’s George Hotel has paid tribute to staff for their dedication as the iconic establishment re-opened after lockdown.

The George was selected as the national Inn of the Year earlier this year in the Scottish Hotel Awards.

Kris Clark of the George Hotel said: ‘We are all delighted at the award. It does seem strange to be awarded anything during these strange times and being closed for four months, but the judging is done over the winter with the awards ceremony normally in April.

‘This was won due to the incredible work and commitment of the entire team here at the George and we would like to take the opportunity to thank them for all of their efforts as we re-opened.

‘We look to offer quality rooms and food at great value. I think we succeed in doing this and the testament is that not a single room had cancelled due to the difficulties of getting into Argyll.’

The Ardanaiseig Hotel was given the Lochside Hotel of the Year award.

Set in 240 acres of gardens and woodland on the shores of Loch Awe, the Ardanaiseig is a baronial style building that offers a luxury four star hotel experience centred around a grand drawing room, traditional bar and high-end restaurant.

The Small Country Hotel of the Year title was given to the Loch Melfort Hotel and Restaurant, run by Calum and Rachel Ross.

Other Argyll winners include the overall Scottish Hotel of the Year and Golf Hotel of the Year, The Machrie Hotel and Golf Links near Port Ellen on Islay.

The Fine Dining award went to the Isle of Eriska Hotel and Spa, Benderloch.

The Pierhouse Hotel, Port Appin, owned by Gordon Campbell Gray and part of The Wee Hotel Company, won the award for Manager of the Year – Smaller Hotel. Fiona McLean leads the team.