A83 landslide detour re-opens at the Rest and be Thankful
After an overnight closure due to safety concerns, trunk road operator BEAR Scotland has confirmed that the A83 old military road local detour has re-opened under convoy.
The road allows traffic to pass the site of recent landslides on the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful, and was opened on Wednesday September 16 at 7.25am after a safety inspection.
Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland added: ‘Work will continue today to clear debris from the A83 today.
‘An assessment will be made at 1pm regarding the potential of keeping the old military road open overnight and an announcement made.’