Safety concerns force overnight closure of old military road

The old military road detour route at the A83 Rest and be Thankful is to close overnight for safety reasons.

Work continues to clear debris from the A83 carriageway following the latest landslide on Sunday September 13, and trunk road operator BEAR Scotland now estimates that more than 5,000 tonnes of material reached the A83 as well as spilling down the slope to a newly-built bund at the old military road (OMR).

The OMR was opened shortly after 6am on Tuesday September 15, but will be closed as a safety precaution from 7.30pm on Tuesday due to conditions on the hillside above the A83.

All traffic will be diverted from 7.30pm on to the standard diversion route via the A83, A82, A85 and A819. During operating hours, a ferry alternative is also available by the Western Ferries Clyde crossing.

Safety assessments will take place from 7am on Wednesday morning to determine if it is safe to reopen the OMR local diversion route.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘Safety is our top priority, and following input from geotechnical specialists we have taken the difficult decision to close the old military road as a precaution overnight tonight.

‘The clear up operation is progressing well which is allowing us to gauge the damage caused to the road, drainage and safety barriers. We will continue to give updates on this work as it progresses as quickly as possible.

‘Safety has to come first and as ever we thank the local community and road users for their patience while we address the situation at the Rest. Argyll remains very much open for business and we ask road users to plan their journey in advance by checking Traffic Scotland for the real-time travel information.’

Access to and from Argyll was made no easier after a road accident near Crianlarich closed the A82 – used as a diversion when the A83 is closed – early on Tuesday, with the road opening again to traffic on Tuesday afternoon.