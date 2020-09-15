Appeal for missing Lochgilphead man
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Update: Police report that Mr McGranaghan has been found safe and well on the evening of Tuesday September 15.
Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace a missing man from Lochgilphead.
Patrick McGranaghan, 47, was reported missing from the Blairbuie Road area around 12.30pm on Tuesday September 15. He is around 5ft 9in tall, slim build with facial stubble. He was last seen wearing all black clothing with a green beanie style hat and a backpack.
Lochgilphead-based Police Inspector Julie McLeish said: ‘We’re appealing to anyone who has seen Patrick or has any information about his disappearance to contact us.
‘It is possible he may have gone to Campbeltown, Oban or Dunoon and may be hitchhiking so we’re also appealing to people in those areas to let us know if they see him.’
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1875 of September 15, 2020.