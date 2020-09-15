Old military road detour opens to traffic
The local A83 detour route at the Rest and be Thankful has re-opened after Sunday’s landslide.
In a 6.30am update on Tuesday September 15, Eddie Ross of trunk road operator BEAR Scotland confirmed that the old military road local diversion route was open under convoy following the completion of an overnight clear up operation and a safety review.
Mr Ross added: ‘The clear up operation on the A83 is continuing today [Tuesday] and a further update on progress will be given this afternoon.
‘Note that the A82 is currently closed between Tarbet and Crianlarich due to a road traffic collosion at Glen Falloch, one mile south of Crianlarich. Check with Traffic Scotland for updates.’