Missing Lochgilphead man traced
Police report that Patrick McGranaghan, reported missing from his Lochgilphead home just after midday on Tuesday September 15, was found safe and well on Tuesday evening.
Police Scotland had earlier appealed for information after the 47-year-old was reported missing from the Blairbuie Road area around 12.30pm that afternoon.