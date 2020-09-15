Distillery in the pink with Co-op gin deal

Just the tonic: Niall Macalister Hall of Beinn an Tuirc Distillers

An Argyll distillery is ‘toasting’ a deal with the Co-op which sees its pink gin now available at up to 50 stores across Scotland.

Beinn an Tuirc Distillers, based in Carradale, has a supply deal which sees its Kintyre Pink Gin available at Co-op stores for Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight which runs until September 20.

The business employs six people and created its first bottle of spirit in 2017.

It uses an on-site hydro-electric scheme to power all the distillations to produce  sustainable spirits.

Niall Macalister Hall, director, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with Co-op. The listing comes at an important time to support our business – the additional awareness, reach and availability from being stocked in our local Co-op and in communities across the country is a huge boost. We are confident that our unique gin will be enjoyed by Co-op customers.’

Kevin Buchan, Co-op local sourcing buying manager, Scotland, said: ‘We are delighted to be working closely with local distillers, Co-op is all about connecting communities, making a difference and creating value locally, and our work to celebrate and support local suppliers and showcase our great Scottish food and drink is a cornerstone of this approach.’