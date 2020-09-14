Road remains closed while A83 landslide debris cleared

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The clear-up job has begun after the latest landslide on the A83, after engineers gave the safety green light to contractors.

The A83 and the old military road (OMR) local diversion will remain closed today (Monday) and overnight into Tuesday September 15 following the landslide, which started early on Sunday morning and continued through to Monday morning.

Clearance of the debris has now started after the go-ahead from geotechnical engineers.

More than 2,000 tonnes of material landed on the A83, with further material reaching the bunding previously formed to protect the OMR, with some boulders and material reaching the diversion route itself.

Initial indications are that the wall constructed to support the A83 following the landslide on the Tuesday 4 August has performed well and is relatively undamaged.

The clearance works will continue throughout the day, particularly the removal of boulders and slurry which still have the potential to impact the OMR. A further review will be undertaken on Tuesday morning when a clearer indication will be given as to the reopening of the OMR and the A83.

In the meantime, traffic is diverted via the A82, A85 and A819. To assist, Western Ferries are providing an extra ferry on the Gourock to Dunoon route.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘With exceptionally heavy rain forecast on Saturday night and Sunday morning we took the decision to proactively close the A83 and OMR on safety grounds. Around 75mm of rain fell in a few hours in the early hours of Sunday which triggered another significant landslide at the same location as the event on the Tuesday August 4.

‘Much of this was caught in the temporary debris fence and debris pits however as the landslide event continued throughout Sunday those measures were overtopped onto the A83 with some reaching the OMR. In drier conditions today we have started the clear-up operation which will continue throughout today. Tomorrow morning (Tuesday September 15) we will review progress and advise on the potential for reopening the old military road local diversion and also have a clearer view of the work required to reopen the A83.

‘As ever, we thank the local community for their patience while we deal with this unprecedented situation. Argyll, of course, remains open for business via the diversion route and via the extended Dunoon to Gourock ferry services.’