Police report – September 11, 2020

Vehicle and trailer vandalised

A tyre on a Mercedes Vito van and a separate trailer were vandalised sometime between 5pm on Sunday August 30 and 7am on Monday August 31 in Lorne Street car park, Lochgilphead.

Police believe a screw was deliberately used to deflate the tyres.

Officers are investigating and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Padlock stolen and coolbox damaged

A padlock was stolen from a storage cage and a coolbox within the cage damaged sometime between 5pm on Friday August 28 and 8.30am on Tuesday September 1 at the back of the council offices in Manse Brae, Lochgilphead.

A paint pot was also dropped in the car park, splashing paint on to a disabled parking bay. Police are investigating and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Van damaged in collision

A grey Citroen Berlingo van was damaged after being struck by a blue Ford Transit van which was heading southbound and failed to stop to report the collision at 4.20pm on Wednesday September 2, on the A83 about three miles north of Tarbert.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Vandalism to vehicle

The bodywork of a red Vauxhall Corsa was deliberately scratched sometime between 8.10pm and 5pm on Wednesday September 2, in Upper Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig. A 35-year-old woman was charged with the offence on Friday September 4 and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

No insurance – car seized

The 47-year-old driver of a car stopped by police at 9.50pm on Thursday September 3 on Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead, has been charged with having no driving licence and no insurance. The car was seized and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Possession of drugs and drug driving

After a vehicle was stopped on the A83 at Lochgilphead at 6.30pm on Friday September 4, the vehicle and driver were searched. The 29-year-old male driver was allegedly found in possession of cannabis. He was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, with a blood sample subsequently taken for analysis.