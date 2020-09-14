Cowal’s Gordon wins Wee Joe Memorial Shield

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The MacFarlane family was delighted with the turnout of 31 members and both golfing and non-golfing guests, who met at Glenralloch for the Wee Joe Memorial Shield.

As always, the event at Tarbert Golf Club on Saturday September 5 was superbly organised by the family, with £250 raised for Mid Argyll Cancer Support Group.

Unfortunately, with monsoon conditions on Friday night, preferred lies were the order of the day.

The golf was of the highest standard with Cowal’s Gordon Tyre shooting a fantastic five-under-par 61, his round including seven birdies. This gave Gordon a total of 42 stableford points and a victory by virtue of the better inward half.

Losing out to Gordon was Angus MacFarlane, whose fine one-under-par 65 resulted in 42 points.

In third place was last year’s victor Duncan Johnstone with 41. The ‘non-golfer’ prize went to Jamie Stuart as did the longest drive, with James MacNab closest to the pin at the eighth.

In closing, Angus thanked Graham Prentice for his excellent preparation of the course and Georgie Dickson for doing such a sterling job behind the bar.

The James Mundell Memorial gents open takes place on Saturday September 12, with a few times still available in the afternoon ballot.

On Friday evening, September 4, the President’s Cup final took place with Bruce MacNab defeating Peter McLean senior by one-up. Both players played well, sharing five birdies on the back nine in what was a close, competitive game.

On Sunday September 6 Steve Bleasby and James Smith battled it our for the Cairns Christie Cup in glorious conditions. Steve was three up after nine holes and never really gave James a chance to get back into the game, eventually closing out the win on the 16th. Steve was delighted with his first victory in the Cairns Christie.