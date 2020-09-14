Argyll’s licensed trade ‘covid-compliant’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Bar owners in Argyll and Bute have been praised for the way they have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, a report has said.

At a meeting on Tuesday September 8, members of the area’s licensing board were told they are unlikely to have many breaches of government guidance to deal with in relation to the virus.

A report by Alan Morrison, regulatory services manager with Argyll and Bute Council, also told of a partnership approach between the council and Police Scotland.

Mr Morrison said: ‘The pandemic has significantly changed how we live, work and socialise, requiring business to adapt to the physical distancing and other measures in place to minimise the risks of transmission of the virus.

‘These controls are likely to be in place for a considerable time. Local authorities were given new powers for direction to close premises and events and issue prohibition notices, where there are significant risk to public health through the potential spread of coronavirus.

‘The licensed trade in Argyll and Bute should be commended, together with other businesses, as they have adapted and implemented new measures to ensure they are ‘Covid-compliant’.

‘There remain some issues around space standards within some premises, recording of customer details, external areas and playing of background music, but these are being addressed through targeted work with specific businesses.’