Monday review as debris continues to fall on A83

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Debris and boulders have continued to come down the hillside above the A83 after an initial landslide in the early hours of Sunday September 13.

The trunk road was re-opened to traffic on Monday September 7 following a major slide on August 4, but a forecast for heavy rain forced the closure of the road and detour on the afternoon of Saturday September 12.

Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland estimates that around 2,000 tonnes of material came down the slopes of Beinn Narnain towards the carriageway during the overnight closure.

The road and local diversion remain closed.

With the slope too unstable to inspect safely during the day, BEAR Scotland issued an update on Sunday evening to confirm that the A83 and the old military road diversion would remain closed overnight for safety reasons, adding that the initial landslide is ‘continuing to bring debris and boulders down the hillside onto the A83’.

In the update, Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘Over 2,000 tonnes of debris has come down so far and this is anticipated to increase overnight. The location is the same as that of the August 4 landslide. Most of the initial material of around 1,000 tonnes was contained within the temporary catch fence, however by midday this over-topped and material, including large boulders, was deposited on to the A83.

‘Safety inspections will resume again tomorrow morning and further information with regards the operation of the old military road will be given around lunch time.’

Mr Ross added: ‘Thanks to Western Ferries, who have confirmed that an extra ferry will be utilised tomorrow on the Gourock to Dunoon route.’