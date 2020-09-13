Energy company’s £2.7m to Highlands and Islands

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Energy company SSE Renewables has donated a grand total of £2.7 million to communities across the Highlands and Islands.

The company, with headquarters in Perth, runs onshore wind farms and has a community investment fund.

That has seen thousands of pounds awarded to projects locally and across Scotland, Ireland and England throughout 2019-20.

Earlier this year, the company also recognised the impact the coronavirus pandemic on communities and made £1 million available for emergency responses.

It has also committed to investing in Highlands and Islands communities in the years to come to help them build back stronger, it said.

Jim Smith, managing director, said: ‘SSE Renewables is committed to investing in Highlands and Islands communities.

‘We are thankful to community organisations for responding quickly to the coronavirus pandemic and we will continue to provide support as communities recover from this difficult time.’

Funding decisions are made by panels of local people to invest in a range of services and facilities.

Jim Hunter, Emeritus Professor at the University of the Highlands and Islands, serves on a panel and told the review: ‘Lots of communities look to us for assistance with all sorts of exciting and imaginative projects.

‘I help decide who’s to get some of our available cash. The most deserving projects, I think, are those that make a long-run contribution to improving the prospects and well being of people living in the communities where they’re to take place.’

Projects to receive funds include £114,000 towards an apprenticeship programmes in the Highlands to support young people in gaining skills and experience.

SSE Renewables operates a single development in Argyll and Bute region – the Tangy wind farm in the Kintyre Peninsula.

It is expected to generate £500,000 in community benefit funding over its lifetime.

Other projects to benefit during 2019-20 included £5,000 to Spean Bridge, Roy Bridge and Achnacarry Community Councils; £4,049 to Spean Bridge Community Centre and £3,500 to Spean Bridge Senior Citizens’ Association.