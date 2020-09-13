Key Argyll road closed after second ‘significant’ landslide in six weeks

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Heavy overnight rain has triggered another landslide on the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful, forcing the closure of both the trunk road and the nearby old military road detour route.

Just five days after a single lane of the A83 was re-opened to traffic following a major slide on August 4, a forecast for heavy rain forced the closure of the road and detour on the afternoon of Saturday September 12.

During an early morning safety assessment engineers were met by the sight of a landslide, debris from which which spilled across the carriageway.

Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland posted on social media at 8.30am on Sunday September 13: ‘Significant landslide overnight and ongoing. The extent and source of this is currently being assessed. The A83 and Old Military Road will remain CLOSED until further assessment complete and it’s considered safe. Further update at 11:30am.’

BEAR Scotland confirmed just before midday on Sunday that: ‘Due to the ongoing nature of the landslide and continued rain we are unable to conclude safety assessments. The A83 and old military road will remain closed overnight [Sunday/Monday].

A road diversion is available using the A82,A85 and A819 via Crianlarich and Inveraray, while Western Ferries has put on extra ferries on its Gourock-Hunter’s Quay route.