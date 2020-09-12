Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – September 11, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

No ordinary virus

The appearance of coronavirus in Argyll and Bute schools is probably inevitable, given its presence in the wider population.

Reports of the virus in Hermitage Academy, then closer to home at Lochgilphead Joint Campus, should nonetheless serve to remind us (if we need reminding) that this pandemic is far from over.

We wish the pupils and their families all the best, but previous experience tells us healthy younger people tend to be less susceptible than more vulnerable groups. The wider danger is that school pupils spread the virus among their home communities without being aware of it.

By all accounts, COVID-19 can be particularly nasty, occasionally lingering with chronic, debilitating symptoms left behind long after the immediate threat to life has passed.

Let’s all stay careful, sensible and look after each other.

Superb effort

Well done to the engineers and everyone else who worked to re-open the A83 and keep the detour running. Five weeks of closure has been difficult for many, even with the old road detour, but that does not detract from a superb effort in repairing the road.

We now need a better alternative.