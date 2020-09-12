£15 million to save Scotland’s cultural venues

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Galleries, theatres, comedy clubs, nightclubs and festivals across Argyll and Bute are being invited to apply for a share of £15 million from the Scottish Government with the deadline closing a week on Thursday.

The pot of money called the ‘Culture Organisations and Venues Recovery Fund’ aims to provide emergency support to organisations unable to trade due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Applicants can seek funding of between £10,000 and £150,000 and grants of up to £250,000 are available on exception.

The aim is to protect jobs and support organisations threatened by insolvency.

Fiona Hyslop, culture secretary for the Scottish Government, said: ‘It’s been an extremely difficult time for the culture sector this year.

‘We’ve done everything we can to alleviate some of the immediate challenges but we know many businesses will continue to struggle until they can fully re-open.

‘The Culture Organisations and Venue Recovery Fund will aid a range of cultural businesses and help them weather the most critical challenges they face.’

The fund is looking for applications from organisations ‘critical to the cultural life of Scotland’ and whose existence is threatened by the restrictions.

Eligible organisations include galleries, commercial theatres, performing arts spaces, festivals, comedy clubs and nightclubs, along with music and dance companies.

The process will be overseen by Creative Scotland, the public body which supports the arts, screen and creative industries.

Iain Munro, chief executive officer, said: ‘The challenges presented to the culture and creative sector by the Covid-19 pandemic are only too real and are not going to go away quickly or easily.

‘That’s why this additional emergency funding from the Scottish Government is so welcome.

‘Our top priority is the delivery of these funds to the sector as quickly as possible.’

The online application portal will go live on Thursday September 17 at noon.

The deadline for applications is a week later on Thursday 24 September at noon.

Applications will be assessed throughout September and October with decisions made in November.

For more information please visit creativescotland.com