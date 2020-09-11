Virtual Kiltwalkers ready and able to help Enable

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Team Enable will set off on a charity trek as part of the Virtual Kiltwalk Weekend.

Leaving the Riverside at 10am on Saturday September 12, personal assistants for the Enable charity will support some of their clients to complete a walk on the Crinan Canal path to Cairnbaan and back.

Taking on the challenge will be Flora Currie, Sharon Williamson, Linda Martin, Susan Campbell, Iain McDougall, Sandy McKellar, Anne Williamson and Rhona McLean, helped along the way by Enable personal assistants Fiona Isles, Valerie Campbell, Eileen MacLachlan, Rebecca Campbell, Nina Benstock, Daniel Pagett, Rizza Getonzo and Sharon Taylor. Also taking part will be their boss, Shona Young, and supporters Yvie Young, Steve McMillan and Grant McDougall.

Earlier this week Team Enable had already raised more than £2,800 for the charity, which works across Scotland to improve the lives of people with learning disabilities.

Organiser Fiona Isles said: ‘Thanks to the Cairnbaan Hotel for kindly offering us lunch on them and to the Sweetie Jar in Lochgilphead for giving all our participants a wee goodie bag to keep our energy levels up. Also to personal assistant Stuart Scott, who couldnt join us on the day but is cycling 24 miles – well done!’

If you would like to make a donation to help the hardy Kiltwalkers, you can do this online via the Team Enable Kiltwalk supporters’ pages.