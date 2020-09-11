Teams thanked as A83 opens

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Whatever your thoughts on the A83 and dealing with the landslide threat at the Rest and be Thankful, it is hard to fault the hard work and skill of engineers and contractors who worked hard, often in tricky conditions, on repairing the trunk road.

Since the latest landslide on August 4, contractors and engineers have worked round the clock to repair the damage to this hugely important route with the A83 brought back into service on Monday September 7.

Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland this week paid tribute to the people involved and even managed to get some of them to pose, above.

Posting on its Twitter account, the company said: ‘Huge thanks to the teams who worked tirelessly to complete the complex repairs on the A83 Rest and be Thankful and keep the old military road [detour] running, including geotechnical specialists, engineers, traffic management operators, recovery vehicle operators and heavy plant contractors.’