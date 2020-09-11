Pupil safety the priority as two contract COVID-19

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Health experts are working with staff at Lochgilphead Joint Campus and Argyll and Bute Council after two senior pupils tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents were informed in two separate letters from Dr Ken Oates, consultant in public health medicine at NHS Highland. On Friday September 4 it was confirmed an S6 pupil, who was last at school on Tuesday September 1, had contracted the virus, before an S5 pupil was reported positive over the weekend.

Dr Oates said: ‘Contact tracing is under way. The young people who have been in direct close contact with the new confirmed case are being contacted and they will be asked to stay at home and self-isolate for 14 days.

‘The rest of the school campus remains open and pupils can continue to attend if they remain well.

‘The school has been cleaned over the weekend to standards outlined in Health Protection Scotland guidance.’

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health with NHS Highland, sought to reassure parents and the wider public, saying: ‘Our health protection team is working closely with Argyll and Bute Council to continually monitor the situation. Strict control measures are in place at the school and there is currently no evidence of transmission within the school.’

Public information from HNS Highland described COVID-19 as a ‘mild illness for most people’. Anyone developing symptoms should self-isolate at home for 10 days from the date when symptoms appeared.

Those with symptoms will be eligible for testing and further information on testing can be found on NHS Inform. If you develop symptoms, all other household members who remain well must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days.

The most common symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) are recent onset of:

· A new continuous cough and/or

· A high temperature and/or

· A loss of, or change in, normal sense of taste or smell

Ann Devine, head teacher at Lochgilphead Joint Campus, said the affected pupils and their families were ‘in our thoughts and we send them our best wishes for a speedy recovery’.

Addressing parents, she added: ‘You will no doubt be feeling worried and anxious at this time, and this is completely understandable, but I want to reassure you the safety of pupils is our priority.

‘We have been overwhelmed by the support and understanding we have received from all of the parents who have contacted the school. This is very much appreciated. We will provide you with regular updates but please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions.’