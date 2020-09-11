MS Centre’s ‘amazing service’ a lockdown lifeline

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

An online service set up at the onset of lockdown has been hailed as a success – and a lifeline to many users of the MS Centre in Lochgilphead in these uncertain times.

Initial fears over the technology and its effectiveness among staff and users have faded and now – six months down the line – everyone has adapted, learned new skills and it is used multiple times a week.

MS Centre manager Karen McCurry told the Advertiser: ‘It is going really well.

‘We are connecting people across the mainland and Islay and those connecting are noticeably more focused, engaged and are benefiting from this new way of working.

‘We have two peer support groups; a physio group; exercise and relaxation sessions led by Jacqui Barker; a cooking class and every Wednesday during September for self-care month there is a self-care workshop; self hand massage; a motivational talk with Karen Sterling; Blaze firewall team; a mindfulness session and a virtual self care spa day.

Karen added: ‘Digital skills have improved for everyone as we learn new ways of working virtually and share skills with our members. People need people, and though many are keen to return for a coffee, chat and, most of all, a hug from friends, the virtual centre is a good alternative in the current climate and has many positives.’

Service user Roxy Malik said the centre has never been more needed and without its support she believes she would have been lost.

In a letter to staff and volunteers at the centre, Roxy said: ‘I cannot thank you enough for the help, care and support you have given me since I have been unwell since my last visit to the MS Centre in March 2020.

‘Thank you for visiting me to deliver my goody bags and it was lovely to see a friendly caring face and someone thinking and caring about me at my time of need.

‘I think this is an amazing service and I hope we can continue with this permanently for service users and people at home. I know it’s not the same as attending the centre, but I think this is the new normal and I hope we can secure funding for the future of this vital link lifesaver for people.’