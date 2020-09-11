BOBcast Podcast Episode 13 “Snails and Casual Water”
Fiona, George, Keith and Steevie discuss all things Bob MacIntyre and his performance in the Welsh Open, the lovely weather, slow play and prize money among other things chatted about as well has his forthcoming debut at the US Open.
The team also discuss adverse weather conditions, highest recording golf ball speed and Fiona’s exciting golf journey she is about to start on.
Steevie has (of course) a silly question of the week which has a surprising simple answer….
An entertaining listen which you can download for free
