Announcements – September 11, 2020

DEATHS

CAMPBELL – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, after a short illness, on September 6, 2020, Mary (Molly) Campbell, née Caldwell, in her 101st year, of 4 Hermione Terrace, Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of the late Jim Campbell, loving mother of Betty, Fay, Mary, Vi and the late Jemima. Much loved gran of Rachel, Scott, Leanne and James. A proud great-gran of eight. A much respected mother-in-law and dear aunt. A private funeral service will take place at Achnabreac on Monday, September 14, 2020. Sadly missed.

ROGERSON – After a short illness, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on September 3, 2020, Marion Rogerson, née Kerr, in her 82nd year, of 4 Glengilp, Ardrishaig. Retired Health Visitor and District Nurse. Beloved and loving mother of the late Iain Rogerson; dearly loved eldest daughter of the late Phillip and Janet Kerr; and cherished sister of Phillip and the late Billy, Roberta, Mary and Christine. A dear aunt to the extended family. A private funeral service was held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Sadly missed.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

GALBRAITH – Helen would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for cards, flowers, phone calls and food handed in on the sad loss of Rhona. Special thanks to Sheena, Duncan, Lorna, Catherine and Cathy McLean. Thanks to Rev Scott Burton for comforting and uplifting service. To Kenneth and Rhys Blair for the professional care, to Argyll Hotel for the lovely tea, and to all who stood in the rain at Clachan village and all along the roadside to the cemetery to pay their last respects to Rhona.

McCORKINDALE – The family of the late Mary McCorkindale would like to thank everyone for their kind letters, cards and messages of sympathy. A special mention of thanks to the staff at Lorn and Islands Hospital Ward B for their care and to all at Torosay court for making it a wonderful home for her for fifteen years. Thanks also to D&A Munn, the Reverend Dugald Cameron, Piper Jamie Macgregor and Oban Flower House for fulfilling her final wishes at Kilninver Cemetery. Finally, many thanks to all those who turned out along the route to pay their final respects.

WEIR – Bell, Allan and family would like to thank everyone for their kind words, cards and flowers following the death of Tina. Special thanks to staff at Mid Argyll Hospital and Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors. Thanks to David Carruthers for his kind words at the graveside and to staff of Argyll & Bute Council who laid Tina to rest. Thanks to Cairnbaan Hotel for excellent purvey and finally thanks to all who paid their respects from the roadside.

IN MEMORIAMS

MCMURCHY – In loving memory of Archie, died September 14, 1994.

Deep are the memories and precious they stay

No passing of time will take them away

– Your loving wife and family.

MCQUARRIE – Treasured memories of Donnie, who sadly passed away on September 10, 2019.

Missed every day by loving wife Marjorie. Loving dad of Donna and the late Rhoda.

Always in our hearts.