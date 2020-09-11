A83 set for closure as rainfall threatens

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The local detour will again be pressed into action, with the A83 set to be closed at the Rest and be Thankful from the afternoon of Saturday September 12 due to a forecast for heavy rain.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in force from 6pm on Saturday to midnight on Sunday, with around 60mm to 70mm predicted in some areas.

Strong winds are also expected, with localised gusts of between 40-50mph forecast, and teams from trunk road management company BEAR Scotland will be on standby to assist with any fallen trees.

The decision has been taken to close the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful for safety reasons and redirect traffic to the Old Military Road (OMR) from early evening on Saturday, with the A83 on expected to reopen on Sunday afternoon once the rain passes. This follows the recent major landslide and concerns from geotechnical engineers about the impact of such heavy rain on the scarred hillside.

This will follow on from relatively wet conditions today (Friday September 11) into tomorrow. The timing of the use of the OMR will depend on actual weather experienced on site and will be kept to a minimum as much as possible.

BEAR Scotland incident response teams are on standby throughout the north west to respond to any issues on the trunk road network. Landslide patrols are being deployed across routes to provide additional response and monitoring of conditions on the ground. Personnel have pumps to deal with any excess water with two gully tankers also available to help clear any larger incidents of flooding on the network.

BEAR Scotland North West representative, Eddie Ross, said: ‘Our teams are on standby to deal with any issues that may occur from the heavy rain and strong winds.

‘The advice from our geotechnical experts is that the heavy rain could have an impact on the material in the steep channel above the road. This is the first significant rain event since the landslide in August so we are taking a safety-first approach and will carefully monitor the hillside during the weather event.

‘We’re expecting to reopen the A83 under traffic light control as before on Sunday afternoon one the rain has passed.

‘Our 24/7 control room team will also be monitoring conditions across the network to help coordinate resource where required and help keep motorists moving.’

The A83 reopened to traffic after five weeks of repair work on Monday September 7.

Mr Ross added: ‘We encourage all road users to plan ahead and check Traffic Scotland for the latest travel advice before setting out.’