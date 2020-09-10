Mobile screen magic set to return
Preparations are well advanced to safely welcome audiences back to the popular mobile cinema, the Screen Machine, as it heads back out on tour later this month.
Provisional dates and locations for the first screenings have been announced and tickets are expected to be on sale from Friday September 11.
The organisers are, however, keen to point out the plans could change at short notice given the continually evolving pandemic picture.