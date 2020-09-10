Mobile screen magic set to return

Screen Machine

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is  only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

Preparations are well advanced to safely welcome audiences back to the popular mobile cinema, the Screen Machine, as it heads back out on tour later this month.

Provisional dates and locations for the first screenings have been announced and tickets are expected to be on sale from Friday September 11.

The organisers are, however, keen to point out the plans could change at short notice given the continually evolving pandemic picture.

The provisional dates are:
Friday and Saturday September 18 and 19 – Tighnabruaich
Monday to Wednesday September 21 to 23 – Lochgilphead
Thursday to Sunday September 24 to 27 – Port Ellen
Monday and Tuesday September 28 and 29 – Jura