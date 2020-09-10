Eli pushes on for MS charity

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Eli Pickering is stepping out again to raise money to fight multiple sclerosis (MS).

On Saturday September 12, regular fundraiser Eli is taking part in the Virtual Kiltwalk 2020 for the MS Society Scotland.

Eli explained: ‘This is a charity close to my heart. My daughter Karen was diagnosed with MS 13 years ago and we have other family members who have got this devastating condition. The MS Society Scotland is a fantastic charity which offers help, support and research.’

An online donations page has been set up, with a target of £500 – just search kiltwalk2020.everydayhero.com and search for Eli’s Big Push.

A sponsor sheet is also available in the Argyll Book Centre in Lochgilphead, where Eli is manager.

Her walk will have an added element to it as she will be pushing Karen in a wheelchair along the Crinan Canal between Ardrishaig and Crinan, setting off around 11am.

Eli added: ‘Please help me help them by giving whatever you can. Thank you in advance for your generosity. It means a lot.’