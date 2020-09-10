Appeal to anglers netting farmed salmon after mass escape

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Anglers have been having a field day after thousands of farmed salmon escaped from a fish farm off the Argyll coast.

Close to 49,000 mature fish weighing up to 9.2lbs, escaped from Mowi’s Carradale North fish farm off the Kintyre peninsula amid Storm Ellen on August 20.

Fisheries Management Scotland (FMS) has now revealed ‘significant numbers’ are being caught in multiple rivers across Argyll, Loch Lomond, Ayrshire and Clyde.

FMS, the representative body for Scotland’s network of district salmon fishery boards, has now asked for the assistance of anglers.

Polly Burns, aquaculture interactions manager for Fisheries Management Scotland, said: ‘Fisheries Management Scotland are working with our members to ensure everything is being done to monitor the situation and mitigate where possible.

‘Given the risks these fish pose to the genetic integrity of Scotland’s wild salmon populations, we appreciate the ongoing vigilance among the angling community.

‘It is essential that this continues and that anglers are clear about what to do should they capture such fish.

‘Farmed fish are most usually distinguishable by damaged fins. If a farmed fish is caught it should be humanely killed.

‘Importantly a sample of scales should be taken, which will allow us to confirm that the fish is of farmed origin.’

Fisheries Management Scotland works to promote and ensure the protection, preservation, and development of Scotland’s wild salmon and freshwater fish.

Ms Burns added: ‘These salmon could show up further afield from the Clyde area so we’re asking all anglers on the West Coast to be aware.

‘We also need to understand any impacts this escape will have on our wild salmon through interbreeding of wild and farmed fish.

‘Fisheries Management Scotland are working with Marine Scotland Science and Mowi to develop a genetic monitoring programme.’

Mowi launched an investigation after the 10 cage farm became detached from its sea bed anchors during Storm Ellen.

The reporting form for captured farmed fish is at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/b432577f816b400cbe8902bd3b799200

Farmed Fish Guidance can be found at: http://fms.scot/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/200825-Aqua-Guidance-on-escapees.pdf

Photo ID guide for Anglers: http://fms.scot/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/200908-Aqua-Guidance-for-Anglers.pdf