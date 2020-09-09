Shinty man Gary highlights issue of male suicide

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Musician and broadcaster Gary Innes has fronted a new two-part radio documentary to tie in with World Suicide Awareness Day.

‘Six Men’, which is being aired at 11.30am on Wednesday and Thursday September 9 and 10 on BBC Radio Scotland, is a personal take from Gary on why the instance of suicide, particularly in men, is so high in the Highlands.

Gary lost six team mates from Fort William shinty team over the years and was inspired to write a song in their memory.

In the programmes he speaks to members of their families and investigates some of the positive projects set up to avoid similar tragic incidents in the future.

Gary said: ‘Talking to some of the families and friends about their loved ones who are no longer with us was incredibly difficult but the openness and honesty with which they all spoke was incredible and I would like to say thank you so much to them all again for being involved. Their courage and strength to talk about what were the darkest days of their lives will hopefully help others, either who are struggling or who have loved ones they think might need support.

‘It’s been an honour to remember these boys in this way and to chat with their families and friends about the memories and days we shared together. They are sorely missed by us all.’

The programmes will be available on BBC iPlayer for a set period after the original transmission dates.