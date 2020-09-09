BOBcast Podcast Episode 14 “Viva Espanola – Howdy USA”
Welcome to Episode 14 of the BOBcast – Bienvenido al Bobcast Epsiode 14
As Oban’s Bob MacIntyre pulls out all the stops for a fantastic recovery in Spain – the team talk about his progress in the Andalucía Masters and the upcoming US Masters at Winged Foot.
They discuss the course setup and also the mental strength and attitude required to play at such a level.
Great sporting comebacks and a different type of golf are also covered as well as Steevie’s “Silly (dimples) question of the week”
Useful links
www.usopen.com/course.html (Which gives you the flyover of each hole at “Winged Foot”
An entertaining listen which you can download for free
