A free webinar for tenement property owners takes place on Sunday. (September 13)

It seeks to provide advice on any topic relating to maintaining properties, from general maintenance issues to how to agree common repairs with co-owners.

The webinar includes a live Q&A where audience members can ask a panel of experts about repair issues.

The panel includes authors John Gilbert and Annie Flint of the website ‘Under One Roof Scotland,’ which provides useful information for tenement owners in Scotland.

They will be in conversation with Nick Blair of ZM Architects, and Gordon Matheson of Matheson Plumbing.

Mr Gilbert and Mr Blair have extensive knowledge of maintaining stone buildings and tenements, especially those in Rothesay and Campbeltown.

Mr Matheson will talk about the use of lead in buildings and possible substitutes.

Ms Flint, a specialist in managing tenements, will join the team for the live Q&A.

Anyone interested in joining should use the link: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/talking-tenements-rothesay-and-argyll-tickets-118898714255

Photographs of repair problems and general questions should be sent in advance to info@underoneroof.scot. Emails must be headed ‘Argyll Doors Open Q&A’.

The event is held in the run up to the virtual ‘Doors Open Days 2020’ in Argyll and Bute held over September 26-27.

For more information about the weekend visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk