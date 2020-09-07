Second Lochgilphead pupil confirmed with COVID-19

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A second senior pupil at Lochgilphead Joint Campus has tested positive for COVID-19, following an earlier confirmed case at the school last week.

A letter to parents from Dr Ken Oates, consultant in public health medicine at NHS Highland confirmed that an S5 pupil was reported positive over the weekend.

An S6 pupil, who was last at school on Tuesday September 1, contracted the virus and this information was passed to parents by letter on Friday September 4.

The S5 pupil confirmed with a positive test result was last at school on Friday September 4.

Dr Oates said in his letter: ‘Contact tracing is now underway. The young people who have been in direct close contact with the new confirmed case are being contacted and they will be asked to stay at home and self-isolate for 14 days.

‘The rest of the school campus remains open and pupils can continue to attend if they remain well.

‘The general advice we provided in the letter you received on Friday is still relevant.

‘The school has been cleaned over the weekend to the standards outlined in the Health Protection Scotland guidance.’

The Friday September 4 letter advises that any pupil displaying symptoms or who tests positive for the virus must remain at home for at least 10 days from the date their symptoms first appeared.

Once a positive case is confirmed in a household, other members of that household must not leave the house for 14 days after the affected person first became ill.

Members of the household should not go to work, school, public areas or use public transport.

A statement on the Lochgilphead Joint Campus Facebook page read: ‘We are aware that some of you may be anxious about what exactly you should do if you think you may have had contact with someone who has had a positive test but have not heard from Test and Trace.

‘NHS Scotland has a free helpline for anyone who has queries

0800 028 2816.’

The most common symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) are recent onset of:

• new continuous cough and/or

• high temperature and/or

• a loss of, or change in, normal sense of taste or smell (anosmia)

There are things you can do to help reduce the risk of you and anyone you live with getting ill with COVID-19

Do

• wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds

• use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

• wash your hands as soon as you get home

• cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

• put used tissues in the bin immediately and wash your hands afterwards