Police report – September 4, 2020

Arrested for assault

A man, aged 39, has been charged with assaulting another man at 6.30pm on Tuesday August 25 in Jubilee Terrace, Lochgilphead.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Speeding and no trailer licence

Police charged the 33-year-old driver of a vehicle towing a caravan for speeding at 8.45pm in Poltalloch Street, Lochgilphead.

The driver was also charged with not having a trailer category on his driving licence. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Breach of bail conditions

At 7.40pm on Friday August 28, in Front Street, Inveraray, a man, aged 28, was charged with breaching bail curfew conditions which require him to be within an Oban address overnight. The man was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Possession of drugs

A woman, aged 20, and a man, 17, were charged with possessing cannabis when police stopped and searched a car on the A83 at Minard at 6.30pm on Friday August 28.

They were issued with recordable police warnings.

Trampoline vandalised

A trampoline in a garden in Queen Elizabeth Cottages, Furnace, was vandalised sometime between 7pm and 7.30pm on Sunday August 30. Police are investigating and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.