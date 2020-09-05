Ormaig Landart Project goes full circle

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Visitors to Kilmartin’s prehistoric landscape can take in a new sight now.

Artist Gabi Stuckemeier and pals have successfully painted more than 300 tree stumps to create the shape of a large circle in keeping with the rockart from more than 4,000 years ago that makes the area so famous.

The size of the Ormaig Landart Project is 150m x 150m and was well worth the effort climbing up and down the hill with buckets of limewash in recent roasting heat, says Gabi whose day job is an occupational therapist at Oban hospital.

The lime whitewash was tinged with a pink pigment.

‘The pink is subtle and will appear almost white when the sun is bright. It will settle the piece nicely back into the green landscape and not jump out any more,’ she said.

While there has been lots of positive feedback, there has been some critisicim too.

‘It’s an outdoor art installation, you can’t please everyone. There has been a few negative comments about the access road that some have said looks like a scar but that’s nothing to do with us. The old access road to the rockart site was slipping into the burn and unsafe so needed replacing, it’s also for deer management.

‘I hope people will come and visit and enjoy seeing the circle and that it will make them smile. The idea is to raise awareness of sites like this one that are a bit out of the way and not visited as much as other places,’ said Gabi.

By the end of September Gabi hopes there will be a short documentary up online all about the making of the circle. Dr Aaron Watson from Kilmartin Museum is working on it now. Bjorn Aaen from Drone Scotland has also taken stunning aerial footage. To see a 360 degree view of the circle go to www.facebook.com/gabriele.stuckemeier

Funding for the landart project came from Creative Scotland via the National Lottery and with full support from Kilmartin Museum and Forestry and Land Scotland, which owns the land where the trees were already felled.

As visitors walk towards the circle, it takes about one hour, it will seem like a long stretched oval but once at the rockart site the full circle is revealed, says Gabi.

To see the Ormaig Landart Project for yourself drive along the B816 to Carnasserie Castle car park. Follow the signs towards the castle and cup and ringmark stones. Do not go up to Carnasserie Castle, but leave it to your right and follow the sign posts to Ormaig cup and ring marked stones. Go through the gate across the field, find the footpath and go through another gate. The footpath to Ormaig can be a bit muddy at times so wear sturdy shoes. Make sure you follow the Covid19 guidelines.

To follow Ormaig Landart Project you can also visit links:

Instagram: @gstuckemeier

Website: www.gabrielestuckemeier.com