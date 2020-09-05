Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – September 4, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Why risk it?

Parents have every right to be angry after events last week at Kilmartin Primary School.

As Sandy Taylor said, it is incumbent on every one of us to abide by the rules, but for those in positions of responsibility it is vital. To take the risk, however small, of transmitting this deadly virus in a community with a significant elderly population, including many relatives of the pupils themselves, is inexplicable.

The staff at Kilmartin do a great job and that makes the situation that bit more hard to understand.

Health authorities this week revealed that two pupils from Hermitage Academy in Helensburgh have tested positive for COVID-19.

We simply cannot take any chances in schools or elsewhere.

Sceptical?

After following events at the Rest and A83 for many years, it is hard not to respond to the pronouncements of Mr Matheson with: ‘Aye, we’ll believe it when we see it.’

But despite hearing similar promises from the same source two years ago, let’s be generous and give our politicians and civil servants the benefit of the doubt. For now.

We look forward to something other than the cheapest option being selected this time around.